NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri kindergarten teacher died after she was hit by a vehicle while helping students get into vehicles after school.
Neosho school authorities say 48-year-old Angel Hayes died Wednesday after school at Benton Elementary school in Neosho.
Police Chief David Kennedy says Hayes was struck and trapped under an SUV driven by 88-year-old Erwin Parker, who was picking up his granddaughter. Kennedy says the driver’s foot apparently was caught between his vehicle’s brake and accelerator, causing his vehicle to lurch forward and hit Hayes.
The Springfield News-Leader reports classes were canceled for the rest of the week at the school, which serves kindergarten through fourth grade.
Hayes worked for the Neosho school district for 19 years.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader
