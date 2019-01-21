COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Thousands of people flocked to the capitol in Columbia for South Carolina’s King Day at the Dome.
Featured speakers included U.S. Senators Corey Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont along with city leaders, church leaders and spokesmen from the South Carolina NAACP with hosted the rally.
The theme was Education First: Illuminating the Path to Change.
The day began with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church followed by a march to the state house ahead of the 10:15 a.m. rally.
Senator Cory Booker told the crowd, “What’s important is not just to reflect and remember and re-read the words of MLK but what is important is to apply the ideals of MLK.”
His message centered around taking action and standing up for issues like justice system reform, raising teacher pay, combating gun violence and promoting unity.
“We will be measured by our defiant love and our ability to pull people together and help them recognize the lines that divide us are nowhere near as strong as the ties that bind us," said Booker.
Meanwhile Senator Sanders spoke about racism and even calling POTUS a racist and charging that he divides people by color, gender, country of origin and religion.
He also talked about the need to fight economic, social and environmental injustice. As for policy, Sen. Sanders called for raising the minimum wage, tuition-free colleges and universities, the enactment of an automatic voter registration and healthcare for all through a single-payer healthcare program.
“Today we are here not just to remember Dr. King, not just to honor him,” said Sanders in closing, “We are here to fill his revolutionary spirit to have the courage to take on the economic and political establishment and create the kind of nation we know we can become. Thank you very much.”
While neither Sanders nor Booker threw their hats in the presidential ring, South Carolina is an important place to connect with voters since the Palmetto State holds the First-in-the-South Democratic Presidential Primary.
