Kohl's
Getty Images

(FOX Carolina) - Kohl's has joined the list of retailers that are temporarily closing down in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Kohl's posted on Facebook that they will be closed until April 1.

TJX also closed its line of stores globally. Macy's and JC Penney also shut their doors temporarily.

