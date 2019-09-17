Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Kohl's announced the hiring of 90,000 seasonal associates for the holidays, and plenty of jobs will be available right here in the Greenville area.
According to the company, on October 5, Kohl's will hold it's first ever national hiring event at all stores and e-commerce fulfillment centers with the intent to hire 5,000 seasonal associates in one day.
Kohl's say nearly 540 people will be hired in the Greenville area alone.
Those interested can apply here.
Kohl's says they began early seasonal hiring at stores in July with seasonal positions available at more than 1,100 stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers.
More news: Troopers: Greenwood County pedestrian killed after vehicles collide, crash into victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.