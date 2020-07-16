(FOX Carolina) – Kohl’s is joining the growing number of retailers that will require customers to wear face coverings in stores.
According to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report, Kohl's will start requiring customers to wear face coverings at all stores nationwide starting on Monday.
Signs will be posted at all stores and greeters will remind customers of the new rule as they enter.
Also on Monday, Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will also require masks to be worn in their stores.
MORE: Walmart will require customers to wear masks at all its stores
