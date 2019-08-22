KP Components announced on Thursday plans to open a second manufacturing facility in Pickens County and create 47 new jobs.
The company has an existing facility at 117 Sheriff Mill Road in Easley.
Officials said they will be building a new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to support its U.S. market growth.
KP manufactures hydraulic components used in farm equipment, heavy equipment and wind power turbines in Easley.
“We are very happy that we are able to continue expanding our business here in South Carolina with an investment in a new plant and equipment that will make it possible for KP Components Inc. to meet our ambitious goals for our U.S. organization over the next years,” KP Components Inc. General Manager Kim Broedbaek said in a news release.
People interesting in working for KP can visit https://kp-components.com/jobs-career/.
