MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia in a retaliatory response to the U.S. sanctions. Lavrov also said that Moscow will add eight U.S. officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of U.S. nongovernmental organizations from interfering in Russia’s politics. The moves follow a barrage of new sanctions on Russia announced this week by the Biden administration. While the U.S. wields the power to cripple the Russian economy, Moscow lacks levers to respond in kind but it potentially could hurt American interests in many other ways around the globe.

