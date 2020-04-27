GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As summer approaches, Krispy Kreme is offering colorful, fruity new additions to their menu for a limited time!
Starting on April 28, strawberry glazed doughnuts and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts will be available at participating locations. But strawberry lovers must act fast - as the offer expires on May 1.
Though, the company says they'll be debuting two other fruity doughnuts in the first couple weeks of May.
From May 5 through May 8, the tart sensation that is key lime will be coming to participating locations. They'll have key lime glazed doughnuts, as well as a key lime kreme filling.
Last but not least, lemon glazed and lemon kreme filled doughnuts will be making their debut May 12 and be available through the 15.
For more on the limited edition pastries, click here.
