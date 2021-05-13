Krispy Kreme offering free limited edition graduation dozen to 2021 seniors

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating 2021 graduating seniors on Thursday with a limited edition 2021 Graduate Dozen.
Krispy Kreme says on May 13, any senior who wears or brings their cap and gown or any Class of 2021 gear that proves their senior status will receive a free limited edition dozen. Any of the following are acceptable:
- Cap and gown with 2021 tassel
- Class of 2021 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2021 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2021 senior swag
The 2021 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties:
- Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled
- Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled
- Cake Batter Filled
- Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles
- Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles
- Yellow Iced
- Original Glazed doughnuts
If you don't have time to get your limited edition on Thursday, Krispy Kreme says the 2021 Graduate Dozen is available for purchase until Sunday, May 16.
Are you the proud family member or friend of a 2021 senior? Click Here to send a 2021 Graduate Dozen to the special grad in your life.
Click here to view participating shops.
