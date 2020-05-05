GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Krispy Kreme said they will offer Key Lime glazed doughnuts for a short time beginning Tuesday.
The Key Lime glazed doughnuts are available for $5 per dozen with the purchase of any regular priced dozen.
The glazed doughnuts and Key Lime Kreme doughnuts will be available until May 8.
Click here to find a participating Krispy Kreme location.
MORE NEWS - Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan 'shocked' by dismissal of equal pay claims, say they will keep fighting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.