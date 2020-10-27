Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday that anyone who visits a U.S. shop on Election Day, Nov. 3, will get a free Original Glazed Doughnut.
The offer is valid at all US locations and Krispy Kreme said stores will also have special "I voted" stickers available to customers while supplies last.
“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, in a news release. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”
MORE NEWS - Politicians, government officials react to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.