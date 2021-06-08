GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The nation's largest supermarket chain is looking to add thousands to its employment.
Kroger says it wants to add 10,000 new associates into the company's employment ranks and plans on having a one-day hiring blitz on June 10 to hire a majority of them.
The company says they have opportunities in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations available.
Kroger says applicants will be able to apply and interview in-store and virtually with recruiters.
Anyone interested can click here to register.
