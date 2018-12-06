SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – KV Final, a Czech company that produces metal parts for the automotive industry, announced Thursday a plan to open a new plant in Spartanburg and create 50 new jobs during its first phase of operation.
According to a news release, KV Final manufactures stamped, machined and welded parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. It has existing locations in China and the Czech Republic.
KV’s new Spartanburg County plant will feature welding, clinching and degreasing processes, and handle local customer support.
The new 32,000-square-foot plant will be built at 325 Old Greenville Road in Spartanburg and come online in early 2019.
Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019. Job seekers should email konecny@kvfinal.cz for additional details.
