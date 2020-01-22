Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Due to the cold temperatures and because of a city gas issue, Asheville Primary School will be dismissing this morning at 9 a.m.
According to Asheville City Schools, the closure will only be affecting Asheville Primary School.
Buses will take students home who typically ride the bus, but if a parent is not at home, buses will return students to the school.
Officials say an adult will be on campus until every child is picked up.
Asheville City Schools says the maintenance staff is working to solve the problem and expect school to resume normally tomorrow.
More news: Bitter cold early Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.