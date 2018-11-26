GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Lake Contestee Nature Park in Greenville are asking for donations to help repair one of the park's most valuable bridges.
The latest flooding in Greenville caused severe damage to the River Otter Way footbridge. The structure, according to the park, is used by more than 100,000 people a year.
The footbridge is vital in connecting areas of the park, as well as providing important assistance to visitors with disabilities.
Lake Contestee Nature Park has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to rebuild the important structure. Those interested in donating can do so here.
