ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - High school anglers from all over the nation and world have traveled to Lake Hartwell to compete in the 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship.
According to the organization, the fishing event is being held at the Green Pond Landing event center on Lake Hartwell in Anderson. The event starts June 30 and will end on July 3.
There are over 400 teams from 41 states and two foreign countries that are set to compete in the competition. Organizers said each team consists of three people to a boat, two high school anglers and their adult boat captain or coach. This means there are more than 1,200 participants competing all together.
The Student Angler Federation will be giving away over 3.2 million dollars in scholarships.
