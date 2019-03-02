ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Anderson County will be hosting the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Eastern Open Saturday on Lake Hartwell, the first weekend of March.
The high school series pits teams of high school anglers against one another for scholarship money, prizes, bragging rights and the holy grail of high school fishing: an invitation to compete in an exhibition tournament in conjunction with the 2020 Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.
The 2018 Bassmaster Classic was held on Lake Hartwell in March, and the 2019 Classic takes place March 15-17 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The prestigious high school series consists of four national opens (Western, Eastern, Central and Southern), in addition to 30 state championships and more than 15 sanctioned team trails.
The Eastern Open will host 87 different schools from 15 states with more than 166 teams registered to compete.
During the one-day competition, two-person teams will try to catch the heaviest five-bass limits.
Fans can follow the action through up-to-the-minute competition updates on Bassmaster.com through the popular BASSTrakk feature, as is featured in the Elite Series and other Bassmaster events.
With more than 10,000 student athletes representing 1,000 clubs in 45 states, the Bassmaster High School and Junior programs are among the fastest-growing initiatives within B.A.S.S.
Simultaneously with the High School Open, 33 Junior Bassmaster Teams will be competing in their own tournament on Lake Hartwell. Competitors are members of affiliated B.A.S.S. Nation Junior chapters and are in grades 2-8.
From watching the boats take off at 6:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, at Green Pond Landing in Anderson to the final weigh-in at 2:45 p.m., all activities are free and open to the public. Junior anglers will check in at 1:30 p.m.
