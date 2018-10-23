Anderson County (Fox Carolina) - The Glenn Ferry boat ramp in Anderson County will be closed on October 29th for some road repairs that will take two weeks, officials from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Project Office said.
Boaters displaced by the temporary closure are encouraged to use nearby ramps to launch. The nearest ramp is Hattons Ford approximately 8 miles away, located at the end of Andersonville Road off of Old Dobbins Bridge Road.
The Corps manages 45 recreation areas around Hartwell Lake. Most have boat ramps for public use.
For a list of available ramps, contact the Corps’ Hartwell Lake Office toll free at 888-893-0678, or check online at http://www.sas.usace.army.mil/lakes/hartwell/hartrampstat.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.