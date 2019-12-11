LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lake Hartwell Outdoor Center says surveillance footage captured a crook stealing from them, and they need your help finding the thief.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 11, the store shared surveillance video of a man walking around the store while nobody was inside. They posted the video hours after the alleged thievery, which they say unfolded around 11:41 a.m.
The video shows a man wearing jeans, tennis shoes, a white shirt, and a grey jacket, who proceeds to open and shut one cash register before moving on to the next, where video shows the man grabbing cash, before running out of the store.
Lake Hartwell Outdoor Center says the suspect got away in a beige-colored Ford 500 with tinted windows, and that the suspected theft unfolded while a worker was outside helping a customer.
According to the center, all doors of the business were locked, except for the entrance where the suspect entered while the employee was helping the customer. They also say the suspect watched the employee for about 10 minutes before entering, first unlocking the side door before reportedly making the move to the registers.
The center says he stole about $500 from the drawer, and that authorities took fingerprints from the scene.
We've since learned the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and that as of writing the man is unknown to them. Forensic investigators did process the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
