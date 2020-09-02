Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced 13 areas across Georgia and South Carolina will be opened for seasonal hunting at Lake Hartwell.
The Corps of Engineers’ Lake Hartwell Office will open four of its larger recreation areas for archery and small game hunting during the regular 2020-2021 Georgia hunting season. These areas include:
- Paynes Creek Park, Hart County (399 acres)
- Hartwell Dam Quarry Area, Hart County (410 acres)
- New Prospect Park, Hart County (34 acres)
- Jenkins Ferry Park, Stephens County (31 acres)
New for 2020: Hunters using the Hartwell Dam Quarry must call the Corps office (888-893-0678) and be added to a Corps hunting list in lieu of obtaining a paper permit.
Small game hunting is allowed in all areas listed above, but only outside the deer and turkey seasons. Hunting for small game is restricted to shotgun only with number 4 shot or smaller. Waterfowl hunting is prohibited. Hunting for deer and turkey is restricted to archery only – all firearms are prohibited.
In South Carolina, hunting areas fall under Fant's Grove Wildlife Management Area for hunting. SCDNR should be contacted for information on licenses. Officials say hunting is restricted to the undeveloped spaces in the following areas:
- South Carolina River, Anderson County (125 acres)
- Glenn Ferry Park, Anderson County (211 acres)
- Weldon Island Park, Anderson County (138 acres)
- Apple Island Park, Anderson County (107 acres)
- Townville Park, Anderson County (23 acres)
- River Forks Park, Anderson County (182 acres)
- Camp Creek Park, Anderson County (48 acres)
- Martin Creek Park, Oconee County (60 acres)
- Choestoea Park, Oconee County (369 acres)
