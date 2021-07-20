LAKE KEOWEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A restaurant on Lake Keowee has closed down due to employees testing positive for Covid-19.
The Lighthouse and Cabana said it will be closed Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20.
Restaurant management said this announcement comes as a result of some employees testing positive within the last several days and several others are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Those Employees have been sent to be tested resulting in an inadequate staffing level to remain open.
"We will be using this time to deep clean and sanitize the entire restaurant. All staff, even vaccinated staff, will be tested to ensure a negative result before they are allowed to return to work," said Lighthouse management.
