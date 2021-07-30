LAKE LURE: The Lake Lure Police Department says they are searching for a person of interest in the questioning of a fraudulent currency investigation.
Officers say that on Tuesday, July 27, a male passed through the Ingles check-out line connected with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Officer Shuford at the Lake Lure Police Department at 828-625-4911.
