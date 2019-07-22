Lake Lure, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police say they have arrested a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service who they say was considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.
On Saturday evening,July 20, police say they were alerted by marshals that Jesse Lee Boyd was in the community and wanted.
Police say after meeting with the agency, they constructed a plan to capture Boyd at his place of employment. Police say when Boyd walked into the establishment, an individual alerted Boyd that police were waiting for him, sparking a foot chase.
Police say that as Boyd fled, he jumped into the Rocky Broad River which police ordered him out of after surrounding him on both banks.
Police say Boyd complied and was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center and booked on multiple felony charges including 18 felony warrants from Des Moines, Iowa for forgery/counterfeiting and other felony warrants from the U.S. Marshals Office for detainer/fugitive dangerous drugs.
Boyd is being held on a $250,000 bond.
