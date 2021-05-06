RALEIGH, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Lake Towaway Fire says a search and rescue is underway for hikers at Gorges State Park.
Towaway Fire says Rosman Fire Rescue and Transylvania County Rescue Squad are also assisting.
According to Towaway Fire, the hikers were reported missing from The Wilds Christian camp.
These are all the details we currently have, but we'll update this story when we know more.
