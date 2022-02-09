FRANKLN, NC (FOX Carolina)- Franklin police say they arrested a man who is accused of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child on Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, Jonathan Wyles of Lancaster, South Carolina was arrested after a joint investigation with Franklin police and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.
Agencies from the federal level, Florida and South Carolina also aided in Wyles' arrest, according to Franklin police.
Wyles is currently charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, police confirmed.
Officers say that the suspect is being held in the Macon County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
