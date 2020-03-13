GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lander University announced Friday that it is suspending face-to-face classroom instruction and will begin online instruction for all undergraduate and graduate students beginning March 16 until further notice.
The university said officials are encouraging students to return home, or to remain away from campus, during this period. However, residence halls will remain open and students staying there will continue to receive dining, health, and safety services.
The campus will also remain open, but a telecommuting program for employees is being devised.
MORE -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.