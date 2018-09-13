GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anticipating the potential impact Hurricane Florence will have on the Upstate, Lander University has chosen to cancel classes for the rest of the evening Thursday.

The university has also chosen to cancel classes for Friday, September 14. However, offices will be open on a normal schedule for employees.

Officials are also planning on releasing a plan for Monday, September 17 over the weekend.

Residence halls will remain open as the Upstate is not within an evacuation zone. Additionally, essential student services like dining and health services will remain available.

University offices will still be open as well as Lander is a state agency and is required to follow closing decisions made by the Greenwood County government.

Employees can work with supervisors to make up time, use comp time, or use annual leave to account for absences.