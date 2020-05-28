LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg District One said the start time for the Landrum High School graduation ceremony had been pushed back to 7 p.m. due to the possibility of rain and storms.
Below is the fill statement from Sandra Williams, District One's Chief Communications Officer.
After evaluating the probability of inclement weather impacting our area with increasing likelihood of rain and thunderstorms in the later evening hours, we have made the decision to move the Landrum High School graduation ceremony to 7:00 p.m. All previously communicated ceremony times will begin one hour earlier than originally scheduled. We appreciate your understanding as we work to make the best decisions possible for a safe and successful graduation ceremony for our seniors and their families.
The Chapman High School graduation ceremony will remain as scheduled at 6:00 p.m.
STUDENTS REPORT TO AUDITORIUM: 5:30 P.M.
GATES OPEN: 5:30 P.M.
CEREMONY BEGINS: 7:00 P.M.
