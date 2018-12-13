LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at Landrum High School said the school will be closed Friday after damage to the school’s roof was found.
Officials said portions of the roof in the band room suffered significant damage from the snow and ice accumulation earlier in the week.
The school will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution as a structural engineer assesses the entire roof.
The engineer will determine the full scope of the damage and what repairs need to be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.