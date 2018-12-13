LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Landrum Area Business Association announced Thursday the 2018 Landrum Christmas Parade and Stroll has been canceled.
The parade was initially postponed until December 15 but officials said they made the decision to cancel due to rain in the forecast, combined with muddy conditions at Brookwood Park and snow accumulations along the parade route.
Officials said closing streets for the parade route could also hinder utility crews working to restore power in the area.
Officials said Santa Claus is still expected to make an appearance at Operation Hope in downtown Landrum on December 22 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
