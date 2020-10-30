MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina DOT said a section of NC 226 North will likely be closed until Sunday after a landslide.
The landslide occurred on NC 226 North approximately half a mile from the US 221 North intersection. The NCDOT said NC 226 is the main route between McDowell and Mitchell counties
The NCDOT said the slide covered both lanes with dirt, rocks, and trees.
The NCDOT also announced a 90-mile detour for commercial and visitor traffic. Northbound commercial vehicles should take I-40 West to I-240 West to I-26 West to U.S. 19E east to its intersection with N.C. 226 in Mitchell County. Southbound vehicles should take those same routes in reverse.
Passenger vehicles can use U.S. 221 North, N.C. 194 West and U.S. 19E a detour, but officials warn that route cannot accommodate large vehicles or trucks with trailers.
“We are mobilizing equipment, coordinating with emergency services, and working with the power company,” said Scott Killough, an assistant maintenance engineer with NCDOT, in a news release. “We estimate that there’s more than 100 dump-truck loads of material that we’ll have to haul away. Our goal is to reopen the highway by Sunday morning.”
Killough said geotechnical experts will analyze the area and aid with necessary safety precautions. Power company crews will first remove trees from the power lines before the NCDOT brings in heavy equipment to haul away the debris, and then a final safety evaluation will be performed before the highway is opened.
MORE NEWS - Dispatch: Shots fired along Watkins Bridge Rd. in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.