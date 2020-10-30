MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said people who live along NC 226 North or NC 226A in Marion may have to find an alternate route Friday morning after a landslide.
The landslide occurred on NC 226 North approximately half a mile from the US 221 North intersection.
The section of NC 226 North is shut down until the roadway can be cleared and secured.
