Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - As you head out the door this morning the Mauldin Police Department wants you to know of a possible traffic delay you could be facing.
According to the Mauldin Police Facebook page, there will be a lane closure on U.S. 276 at Whatley Road due to a traffic collision.
This is right off South Main Street in front of the Salvation Army Family Store and in the area of the Long John Silver's.
Police are telling drivers to expect delays for several hours this morning and are asking drivers to use caution when driving through the area.
Right now we don't know what's involved in the accident and the extent of injuries, if any, but we have a crew on the way and we'll update when we know more.
