Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Tuesday, June 30, a portion of Woodruff Road will be closed as crews work to install a curb and gutter.
Crews say the closure will take place between 6:30 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.
The eastbound, right lane of traffic, will be closed from Miller Road to the I-385 southbound on-ramp.
Officials say traffic will have access to all side roads and businesses during the closure.
Drivers are asked to obey speed limits, follow all traffic control, and be mindful of workers in the construction zone.
