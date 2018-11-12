GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials said drivers should expect lane closures along I-85 in Cherokee County beginning Monday night.
Left lane closures are scheduled on I-85 South between mile markers 98 and 84 beginning Monday and continuing through Sunday night.
Pacing operations are also scheduled.
