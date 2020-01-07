Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be making emergency repairs to a drainage box at the Gateway Project.
According to officials, crews noticed Monday night that one of the boxes, which is used to carry storm water off the road, had undermined part of the pavement around the box, making the area unsafe without repair.
Crews will be on scene today doing work to make the area safe.
Drivers can expect a lane closure in both directions of I-85 northbound and southbound lanes, about three-fourths of a mile south of the Pelham Road exit.
Drivers will need to stay in the right lane in this area. The roadwork is expected to be completed by the end of Tuesday.
