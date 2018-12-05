GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gateway Project announced construction crews will be closing the two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at 8 p.m. Thursday for repair work.
The closure, running until Firday morning at 5 a.m., will include the two left lanes on this stretch of I-85 which fall in the area of mile markers 50 and 51 to repair asphalt.
Drivers are asked to be especially careful when driving through the work zone during this time.
The Gateway Project initially stated the work would be performed on Wednesday night.
