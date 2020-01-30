Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials are notifying the public of lane closures along I-85 in Cherokee County in effect on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, January 30, and Friday January 31, I-85 southbound will experience lane closures between mile markers 87 - 77 for painting. At the same time the Northbound lanes from mile markers 77 - 98 will also have closures for repainting.
Crews ask drivers to exercise caution while traveling through these areas.
