GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weekend road warriors will need to be aware of a series of lane closures on southbound lanes of I-85 this weekend and into the coming work week.
CEI Services says crews will be working on the Broad River Project starting Friday night and going through early Monday morning. The closures will only affect certain southbound lanes in the project area.
Here's the breakdown of the southbound closures:
- Friday, August 7: the left lane will be closed from mile marker 82 to mile marker 80 from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
- Friday, August 7: both the left and right lanes from mile marker 92 to mile marker 90 are closed from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m.
- Saturday, August 8: the left lane from mile marker 83 to mile marker 81 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.
- Sunday, August 9: the right lane from mile marker 92 to mile marker 89 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
- Monday, August 10: the right lane from mile marker 94 to mile marker 92 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Additional closures from August 11 through August 14 are to be determined.
