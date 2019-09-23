GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Motorists should be advised of several lane closures scheduled for this week on I-85 Northbound as construction continues on the interstate project.
Officials say the closures will begin the night of Monday, September 23 through Sunday, September 29 from mile marker 77 to 98.
They are as follows:
- Monday, 9/23: Northbound, left lane from MM 82.5-84
- Tuesday, 9/24: Northbound, left lane from MM 92-94 & 76-77
- Wednesday, 9/25: Northbound, left lane from MM 92-94 & 85-87
- Thursday, 9/26: Northbound, left lane from MM 92-94
- Friday, 9/27: Northbound, left lane from MM 92-94
