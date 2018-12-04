Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 southbound at the 97 mile marker.
Around 5:15 a.m. troopers say a tractor trailer overturned blocking the interstate. Right now we don't know what kind of injuries, if any, are involved.
Right now detours are being set up. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say to take exit 100, go right onto Blacksburg Hwy, then left onto SC-18 back to I-85 at the 96mm
If you use I-85 south in this stretch for your commute, be prepared for possible delays and a longer commute as you take the detour.
As of 7:15 a.m. it looks like one lane of traffic on I-85 south is back open.
