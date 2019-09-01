(FOX Carolina) - As South Carolina emergency officials track the path of Hurricane Dorian, those leaving coastal counties will need to use SC roads to make evacuations as efficient as possible.
Officials say lane reversals involve directing all lanes of traffic on highways and major roads in one direction instead of opposite directions. This allows evacuees to leave hurricane zones quickly while suspending normal traffic operations.
Lane reversals will go into effect at noon on September 2. The following lane reversals are crucial to keep in mind if you need to travel inland:
- Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 outside of Columbia.
- Horry County: Two four-lane reversals will go into effect along US 501 from the intersection with SC-544 to US-378, and from US-50 from SC-22 (Conway Bypass) to SC-576 near Marion County
- Beaufort and Hilton Head area: reversals along US-278 are in order
You can review the full hurricane guide below:
Anyone with questions about Hurricane Dorian should call 1-866-246-0133.
