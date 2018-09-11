(FOX Carolina) - Beginning Tuesday at noon, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will initiate lane reversals to aid in the evacuation of coastal zones that are threatened by Hurricane Florence.
In Charleston, at 5 a.m. setup will begin for the reversal of I-26. At 8 a.m. the S.C. Highway Patrol will have cars traveling from Columbia down I-26 to I-526. By noon, all lanes on I-26 will be reversed westbound to I-77 in Columbia.
Horry County has two four-lane reversal along US 501: SC 544 to US 378, and US 501 between SC 22 (Conway bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.
Beaufort and Hilton Head: SCDOT will be prepared to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.
