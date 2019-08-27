Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal collision along I-385 northbound in Simpsonville.
We're told the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday between the 30 and 31 mile markers.
Troopers haven't released details of the crash, but they tell us that the entire roadway had to be blocked off and confirmed that someone was killed in the accident.
The Greenville County coroner confirms they were called to the scene.
While the roadway was blocked off, traffic was being detoured onto US 276.
By 10:45 a.m., the wreckage had been cleared and all lanes were back open.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
