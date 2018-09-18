Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Both lanes have reopened on I-85 North after crashes involving vehicles slamming into the backs of tractor trailers claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Tuesday morning shortly around 7:37 a.m. the the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident on I-85 in Anderson County.
Fox Carolina spoke to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore who says that the accident was caused by a visibility issue relating to the sunrise.
Shore tells us that two 18 wheelers traveling northbound, one in the left lane, one in the right, were forced to slow down due to the sunrise making it hard for them to see.
Two more 18 wheelers, behind the two that were initially braking, were forced to brake hard which resulted in a pickup truck and SUV slamming into the back of the second set of 18 wheelers.
The driver of the pickup was killed in the resulting crash, while the driver of the SUV was unharmed.
The passenger of the SUV was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
I-85 was completely shutdown northbound between exits 8-10. due to the crash. One lane reopened as of 10:15 a.m.
Troopers asked drivers to detour at Exit 4 to SC 243 and reenter the interstate at exit 11.
