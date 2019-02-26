Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lanes are back open after an early morning crash on Tuesday shut down lanes on South Main Street in Mauldin.
Mauldin Police posted a message on their Facebook page informing drivers that the cleanup could take hours and to be aware it could affect morning commutes.
According to the police, the lane closure was on U.S. 276 at Whatley Road due to two tractor trailers colliding around midnight. A spokesperson for the police department says one truck ran into the back of another, causing a large gas spill.
This accident happened right off South Main Street in front of the Salvation Army Family Store and in the area of the Long John Silver's.
Police urged drivers to use caution when driving through the area.
According to police, one person was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be fine.
