GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A crash that sent one person to the hospital was blocking lanes on Poinsett Highway Tuesday evening.
Troopers said the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m.
Firefighters said one vehicle was involved and the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
