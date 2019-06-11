Poinsett Highway crash scene

Poinsett Highway crash scene (FOX Carolina/ June 11, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A crash that sent one person to the hospital was blocking lanes on Poinsett Highway Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters said one vehicle was involved and the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

