(FOX Carolina)Troopers said of I-40 West was blocked near the Exit 7, close to the Tennessee border, Monday morning after a truck hauling pigs overturned.
The crash happened near the Cold Creek Church Road exit around 11 a.m.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Troopers said some pigs were also killed in the crash and others escaped from the truck. Crews were working to round up the animals as of 11:40 a.m.
The NCDOT said westbound lanes were closed 3 miles prior to Exit 7 due to the crash.
Drivers should expect delays and look for an alternate route, the NCDOT advised.
