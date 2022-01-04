GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some lanes will be reduced at night in downtown Greenville to install new sewer lines, according to the City of Greenville.
Lane reductions began Monday and will continue through the month of January along North Pleasantburg Drive between Tower Drive and Keith Drive.
Work will be completed overnight, according to the City.
Motorists: expect nighttime lane reductions starting Monday and continuing throughout the month of January along North Pleasantburg Drive, between Keith and Tower, as workers install new sewer lines. Work will be completed overnight. pic.twitter.com/gx3HPLSORX— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) January 3, 2022
