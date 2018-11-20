GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that shut down I-85 North during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near the collector, distributor lanes for exits 46 A-C.
All lanes were initially blocked.
By 6 p.m. the lanes had reopened.
Troopers said injuries were reported in the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
